Jensen Huang returns to South Korea to highlight AI ties
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is back in South Korea, his second visit in seven months, to show just how crucial the country is for AI.
Samsung and SK Hynix supply most of the memory chips powering NVIDIA's AI technology, so Huang's trip includes meeting top executives and even tossing a baseball at a Doosan Bears game.
He'll also pop up on a local talk show, making his presence felt both in business and pop culture.
NVIDIA announced over 260,000 AI chips
South Korea isn't just about K-pop: it's a powerhouse for robotics and advanced manufacturing, which makes it central to NVIDIA's plans.
Last October, NVIDIA announced it would supply more than 260,000 high-end AI chips to the government and some of the country's biggest businesses.
Analysts point out that trade tensions with China make South Korea even more important.
Huang called the country "Korea is a critical part of our ecosystem," highlighting its tech strengths as perfect for pushing forward physical AI—where robots meet artificial intelligence.