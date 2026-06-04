Jensen Huang returns to South Korea to highlight AI ties

NVIDIA announced over 260,000 AI chips

South Korea isn't just about K-pop: it's a powerhouse for robotics and advanced manufacturing, which makes it central to NVIDIA's plans.

Last October, NVIDIA announced it would supply more than 260,000 high-end AI chips to the government and some of the country's biggest businesses.

Analysts point out that trade tensions with China make South Korea even more important.

Huang called the country "Korea is a critical part of our ecosystem," highlighting its tech strengths as perfect for pushing forward physical AI—where robots meet artificial intelligence.