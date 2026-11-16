Jensen Huang's exit unlikely to slow AI spending: IBM CEO
What's the story
The sudden resignation of Jensen Huang, former CEO of NVIDIA, is not expected to affect the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) investment cycle. Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM, said the chipmaker's strong order book and visibility over future demand would keep the ecosystem stable in the next two-three years. He said that Huang's departure could have long-term implications for NVIDIA but was unlikely to trigger an immediate reassessment of investments in AI infrastructure.
Business outlook
'NVIDIA has a sold-out book of business for 2 years'
Krishna emphasized that NVIDIA has a "sold-out book of business for the next two years," meaning they have enough orders to keep their production lines busy.
He said this gives engineers at the company a clear roadmap for what needs to be built in the coming years.
The IBM chairman and CEO also stressed that NVIDIA's visibility on both product and customer fronts will give it enough time to manage this leadership transition effectively.
Future prospects
New NVIDIA leader critical for long-term vision
Krishna said the next leader of NVIDIA would be more important for its five-year outlook than its short-term future.
His comments come at a crucial time for the global AI industry, which has seen tech companies and specialized cloud providers invest heavily in data centers, advanced processors, and computing infrastructure.
Despite Huang's exit, Krishna believes that these investments will continue to flow into the sector over time.
Ecosystem influence
Global AI investment landscape steady
NVIDIA has been at the center of this investment cycle, providing GPUs for AI training and inference. The company also plays a major role in funding and supporting the wider AI ecosystem.
Krishna warned against interpreting Huang's departure as an immediate unwinding of investments in the sector, saying that while technological progress will continue, financial dynamics may depend more on future leadership.
Impact assessment
Investment activity may slow down slightly
Krishna admitted that Huang's exit could lead to a slight slowdown in investment activity.
However, he stressed that this would be a secondary effect and not a major disruption to the industry's growth trajectory in the near term.
He also compared NVIDIA's situation with Apple's post-Steve Jobs era, saying sometimes brilliant founders' departures have no impact on their companies' performance.
Succession plan
Board appoints CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO
Following Huang's exit, NVIDIA's board has appointed long-time CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO. The move comes as the company begins its search for a permanent successor to Huang.
Harvey C Jones, a veteran board member, has been appointed as the company's first-ever chairman.
The sudden nature of this transition has raised questions about succession planning at a company whose identity and strategic direction have been closely associated with its founder.