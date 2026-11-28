Jensen Huang's NVIDIA exit was potentially government-driven, says Binance co-founder
What's the story
Changpeng Zhao, the co-founder of Binance, has suggested that the recent removal of Jensen Huang from his position as CEO of NVIDIA was possibly driven by government intervention. Zhao stated this during a fireside chat at the Binance Blockchain Week in Bangkok on November 28. He emphasized that excessive government interference in businesses can have long-term negative effects.
Government interference
Zhao explains why government interference is bad for business
Zhao said, "Most of the time when governments interfere with businesses, in the long term it is generally not good."
He explained that outside forces meddling with markets take away their ability to choose successful companies and let unsuccessful ones fail.
He also noted that government stimulus often shifts money from one market to another.
Policy influence
Government plays a role in shaping policies, says Zhao
Despite his concerns over government interference, Zhao acknowledged the government's role in shaping policies and protecting certain industries.
He said, "But having said that, the government do play a role in shaping policies and protecting certain industries."
This statement highlights a nuanced understanding of the balance between government intervention and market autonomy.
Leadership impact
Zhao on Huang's clear role at NVIDIA
Zhao also spoke about Huang's clear role at NVIDIA, saying "the role of Jensen at NVIDIA was very clear."
He added that some companies are heavily dependent on their founders while others can successfully separate themselves.
He hinted that without a succession plan in place, NVIDIA could be one of those companies heavily reliant on its founder.
Political influence
Trump was involved in NVIDIA's board discussions to reappoint Huang
Zhao also commented on US President Donald Trump's role in NVIDIA's board discussions to reappoint Huang.
He said, "An external force interfering with the markets, removes the market's ability to select the best companies and let the worst companies die."
This statement underscores his belief that political influence can disrupt natural market dynamics.