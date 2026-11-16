Jensen Huang may be back as NVIDIA CEO?
What's the story
Jensen Huang is reportedly in talks with key allies about a possible return as NVIDIA CEO, Financial Times reported. The news comes amid growing support for Huang's return from prominent tech figures, including Elon Musk. His departure has sent shockwaves through the business world, leaving NVIDIA investors uncertain about the company's future.
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The potential comeback of Huang
Huang's potential comeback comes at a time when NVIDIA is facing increasing competition and scrutiny.
His allies have expressed their faith in his ability to steer the company back to success, highlighting his innovative approach and deep understanding of technology trends.
The conversations also highlight a renewed focus on collaboration and strategic partnerships that could enhance NVIDIA's offerings and market reach.
Strategic outlook
Navigating challenges and competition
As he navigates these challenges, Huang is also looking at how to leverage NVIDIA's existing strengths while tackling emerging threats in the tech landscape.
His commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI and machine learning remains a key aspect of his vision for the company's future.
This strategic outlook could play a major role in shaping NVIDIA's response to competition and market demands.
Investor response
Investor support for Huang's return
Apart from Musk, hedge fund managers Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital and Gavin Baker of Atreides Management have also asked the board to consider Huang's return.
An open petition calling for his reinstatement has over 169,100 signatures while hundreds of NVIDIA employees have signed a letter requesting his comeback.
Ongoing inquiries
Ongoing investigation into NVIDIA's alleged tech leak
The investigation is expected to take several months, involving multiple inquiries to determine whether Jensen Huang or NVIDIA broke any laws, and whether any information was leaked to Alice Huang.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA has urged Taiwanese officials to reconsider the treatment of an employee accused of helping divert advanced AI hardware to China.
The case has tested the company's oversight and distribution network as authorities scrutinize suspected violations of chip export restrictions.