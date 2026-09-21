Jensen Huang says '0 chance' AI will end the world
NVIDIA boss Jensen Huang isn't buying the doomsday talk about AI wiping out humans by 2030.
Responding to warnings from Anthropic employee Jacob Coxon, Huang told CBS News there is "zero chance that's going to be the end of the world."
He thinks we need calm, rational conversations about where AI is headed instead of panicking.
Jensen Huang backs existing cybersecurity rules
Huang says we shouldn't rush into making new laws just for AI. Instead, he supports using existing cybersecurity rules.
He says there are real challenges, like military uses for AI and the environmental impact of data centers.
Plus, with countries like the US and China racing ahead in AI development, he says existing laws should be applied first.
Huang wants progress but also acknowledges it's a tricky balance between innovation and responsibility.