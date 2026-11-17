Jensen Huang transferred $10.5B in NVIDIA stock to family trust
What's the story
Former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and his wife, Lori, reportedly shifted more than $10.5 billion in NVIDIA stock to an irrevocable family trust in March 2026. The transfer involved 59 million shares into the Huang Irrevocable Remainder Trust and was described by Barron's as "one of the most stunning transfers of wealth advisors say they've seen."
Wealth strategy
The couple had set up four GRATs
The massive transfer was made when two 2016 grantor retained annuity trusts (GRATs) ended.
The couple had set up four GRATs in total, two of which were traditional four-year trusts and two 10-year ones.
The decade-long GRATs were funded with $51 million worth of NVIDIA shares that have skyrocketed in value along with the AI market, increasing by an astonishing 22,161% over the decade.
Stock ownership
Huang still owns about 3.5% of NVIDIA
Despite the massive transfer, Huang still holds stock in NVIDIA that account for some 3.5% of the company. This stake is valued at about $130-150 billion, making him the largest shareholder of NVIDIA.
He co-founded the company in 1993 and served as its president and CEO until his resignation on November 12 amid allegations of multiple affairs.