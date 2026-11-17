The massive transfer was made when two 2016 grantor retained annuity trusts (GRATs) ended.

The couple had set up four GRATs in total, two of which were traditional four-year trusts and two 10-year ones.

The decade-long GRATs were funded with $51 million worth of NVIDIA shares that have skyrocketed in value along with the AI market, increasing by an astonishing 22,161% over the decade.