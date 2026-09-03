Jensen Huang urges India to act fast on AI economy
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang just told India it's time to pick up the pace in artificial intelligence.
At the G-20 Innovation Ministerial, he called India a global IT leader and said the country could build its own AI economy if it acts fast.
"AI is moving fast, so every country has to move faster," Huang shared, remembering a conversation about AI with Prime Minister Modi from 10 years ago.
Jensen Huang urges startups, warns governments
Huang hopes Indian startups and techies will use their skills to create cool new AI solutions and build a strong local ecosystem.
He compared AI's impact to how it is increasingly becoming part of the infrastructure needed to build modern economies.
Huang also warned governments not to over-regulate: "The advice that I would have is to regulate practical and actual harm and not regulate theoretical and hypothetical harm."