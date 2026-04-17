Jensen Huang warns US China chip export rules may backfire
NVIDIA's boss Jensen Huang thinks the U.S.'s chip export rules for China might end up doing the opposite of what was intended.
On a recent podcast, he pointed out that these restrictions could push China to build up its own tech even faster, while American companies like NVIDIA take a hit.
Huang also said China already has plenty of talent and resources to keep its AI progress going, so the bans probably won't slow them down much.
NVIDIA faces $5.5B charge, expects $8B
Huang shared that NVIDIA is working hard to keep Chinese developers using its CUDA platform, something he sees as key for US tech leadership.
Still, these export limits are costing NVIDIA big time: it's facing a $5.5 billion charge and expects an $8 billion hit.
Even with all the hurdles, demand from Chinese clients remains strong, and NVIDIA recently got approval to restart production of its H200 chips, which had been licensed for many customers in China.