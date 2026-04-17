Jensen Huang warns US China chip export rules may backfire Business Apr 17, 2026

NVIDIA's boss Jensen Huang thinks the U.S.'s chip export rules for China might end up doing the opposite of what was intended.

On a recent podcast, he pointed out that these restrictions could push China to build up its own tech even faster, while American companies like NVIDIA take a hit.

Huang also said China already has plenty of talent and resources to keep its AI progress going, so the bans probably won't slow them down much.