Jensen open to returning as NVIDIA CEO if board allows
What's the story
Jensen Huang, the former CEO of NVIDIA, has expressed his willingness to return to the top post if the board deems it appropriate. This was his first public reaction after stepping down from his position and leaving the board last week. The move came amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy.
Acceptance
Huang admits to making 'serious mistakes'
In his statement on X, Huang admitted to making "serious mistakes" in his personal life. He also promised to cooperate with NVIDIA's ongoing investigation.
The former CEO said that employees, investors, business partners, and customers have asked him to return.
He would do so if directors concluded that his reinstatement was in the best interests of NVIDIA and its stakeholders.
Leadership transition
Board has no plans to reinstate Huang
Despite Huang's willingness to return, NVIDIA's board has no plans to reinstate him. It is considering both internal and external candidates for a permanent successor.
Colette Kress has been appointed as interim CEO while continuing her role as CFO.
The board has also named director Harvey C Jones as its first chair.
Resignation details
Huang's resignation followed his affair confession
Huang's resignation came after he confessed to cheating on his wife in an email to employees.
The confession came after reports of his affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who was previously investigated by US authorities over alleged ties with Chinese intelligence.
However, Beijing has denied the espionage allegations as "groundless speculation."
Business connections
Alice previously investigated over alleged ties with Chinese intelligence
Alice headed Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based cloud computing firm suspected of diverting high-end NVIDIA chips to China.
In response to these allegations, NVIDIA has stated that it reviewed how Megaspeed used its chips and checked for illegal diversion.
The company's board opened an independent investigation with the assistance of outside lawyers but had no reason to believe US national security or NVIDIA's secrets had been compromised.
Interview commitment
Huang and NVIDIA's general counsel to testify before Congress
Huang has agreed to a transcribed interview with three US House committees on December 1.
NVIDIA's General Counsel Tim Teter will also appear for questioning on December 2.
The Republican chairs of the committees want to question them about a possible breach of US national security and NVIDIA's role in any access Chinese entities gained to advanced US chips, including that of "a potential Chinese intelligence asset."
Compliance measures
US restrictions limit sales of NVIDIA's advanced chips to China
In light of the ongoing scrutiny, NVIDIA has announced the formation of a three-member board committee to oversee national security policy and compliance with US export controls.
The panel will meet at least quarterly and work with independent experts.
This comes as US restrictions limit sales of NVIDIA's most advanced chips, which data centers use for running AI systems, to China.