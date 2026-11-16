Jimmy Naval Tata urges Tata Sons listing to meet RBI
Jimmy Naval Tata, a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, is pushing for Tata Sons to be listed on the stock market.
He says it's time to end the secrecy and make things more transparent and accountable.
Plus, this would meet what the Reserve Bank of India has been asking for.
Tata links listing to fairer decisions
Tata also worries that recent changes have put too much control in the hands of a few, especially family members tied to the current chairman.
He thinks listing Tata Sons would help bring back fairer decision-making and keep the group focused on the public good, not just personal interests.