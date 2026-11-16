Jimmy Tata accuses Noel Tata of taking Tata Sons control
Jimmy Tata is raising eyebrows, accusing Noel Tata of quietly taking control of Tata Sons by inducting family members into the Tata Trusts.
He is worried this could hurt transparency and how decisions are made at the top.
Jimmy Tata urges Tata Sons listing
Jimmy wants the Reserve Bank of India to require Tata Sons to go public, saying it would keep things transparent and focused on public good.
He is also backing Chairman N Chandrasekaran for his leadership, but insists that listing will help separate business from philanthropy, especially since the trusts own about 66% stake in the company.