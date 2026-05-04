Jindal Steel posts 22% sales rise and ₹143 cr loss
Business
Jindal Steel just reported a 22% jump in sales for the March 2026 quarter, reaching ₹15,935 crore.
But even with this strong growth, the company ended up with a net loss of ₹143 crore, quite a shift from last year's profit of ₹108 crore.
Raw material costs jump over 51%
The main culprit? Raw material costs shot up by more than 51%, eating into profits despite rising sales. Other expenses stayed high too.
Still, Jindal Steel managed a small bump in operating earnings (EBITDA), and its stock has actually performed well, up 14% in six months and 37% over the past year.
So while profits took a hit this quarter, investors seem to be sticking around for the long run.