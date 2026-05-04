Jindal Steel posts 22% sales rise and ₹143 cr loss

Raw material costs jump over 51%

The main culprit? Raw material costs shot up by more than 51%, eating into profits despite rising sales. Other expenses stayed high too.

Still, Jindal Steel managed a small bump in operating earnings (EBITDA), and its stock has actually performed well, up 14% in six months and 37% over the past year.

So while profits took a hit this quarter, investors seem to be sticking around for the long run.