Jindal Steel's Thyssenkrupp acquisition paused over pension liabilities

Negotiations still on

Despite these bumps, negotiations are still active.

Thyssenkrupp says it is working closely with Jindal Steel International and employee representatives as part of its due diligence.

The original offer submitted in September 2025 even includes plans for a green steel plant in Duisburg.

As one spokesperson put it, the active negotiations are aimed at addressing various details of the proposed sale.

Both companies seem determined to sort things out and get the deal done.