Jindal Steel's Thyssenkrupp acquisition paused over pension liabilities
Jindal Steel International's plan to buy Thyssenkrupp Steel has hit a snag, mainly because of unresolved pension liabilities.
The deal is not off the table, but it is currently paused while both sides work through legal and operational hurdles.
German authorities need to give some assurances about the pensions before things can move forward.
Negotiations still on
Despite these bumps, negotiations are still active.
Thyssenkrupp says it is working closely with Jindal Steel International and employee representatives as part of its due diligence.
The original offer submitted in September 2025 even includes plans for a green steel plant in Duisburg.
As one spokesperson put it, the active negotiations are aimed at addressing various details of the proposed sale.
Both companies seem determined to sort things out and get the deal done.