Jindal Supreme refiles SEBI IPO for 1.07cr and 26.86L shares

₹77cr for debt repayment, profit ₹24.26cr

₹77 crore from the fresh issue will go toward paying off debt (Jindal Supreme owed about ₹92 crore as of December 2025).

Despite a dip in revenue last year, its profit nearly doubled to ₹24.26 crore in FY25, showing it's serious about getting its finances in shape for future growth.