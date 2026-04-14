Jindal Supreme refiles SEBI IPO for 1.07cr and 26.86L shares
Business
Jindal Supreme, the Haryana-based steel pipes and tubes maker, is back with its IPO plans after a short pause earlier this year.
The company has refiled with SEBI, aiming to offer 1.07 crore new shares and sell another 26.86 lakh shares from its promoter group, just like before.
₹77cr for debt repayment, profit ₹24.26cr
₹77 crore from the fresh issue will go toward paying off debt (Jindal Supreme owed about ₹92 crore as of December 2025).
Despite a dip in revenue last year, its profit nearly doubled to ₹24.26 crore in FY25, showing it's serious about getting its finances in shape for future growth.