Jinki-Ittai to partner with Indian manufacturers on human-operated robots
Jinki-Ittai, a Japanese robotics startup, just announced plans to team up with Indian manufacturers to build its human-operated robots.
The news dropped at the INTEC-2026 exhibition in Coimbatore, where the company's president, Kanaoka, shared that they're aiming to help industries like foundries and railways tackle tough jobs.
Japan railway-tested robots offered on subscription
Jinki-Ittai's robots are already handling dangerous tasks in Japan, like railway maintenance.
Now, the ₹179-crore startup wants similar partnerships in India and is offering its robots on a subscription model so more businesses can use them without huge upfront costs.
INTEC-2026 spotlights 500cr and 600cr investments
The exhibition itself is buzzing, with over 700 stalls showing off robotics and AI.
Notably, ICF-Chennai announced a ₹500 crore investment in robotic welding automation for trains, while RIR Power Electronics revealed a ₹600 crore plan to make silicon carbide devices in Odisha and cut down on imports.