Jio BlackRock plans 1st ETFs in India by August 2026

Equity ETFs for retail, GIFT City

Jio BlackRock's first ETFs will focus on equity strategies, aiming to make investing easier and more accessible for regular people.

CEO Sid Swaminathan says better trading options and fresh products could get more retail investors interested.

With passive funds making up just 18.5% of India's mutual fund market (compared to 45.3% in the U.S.) there's lots of room for growth.

The company also plans products for GIFT City soon, using a distributor-led approach for more complex investments aimed at high-value clients.