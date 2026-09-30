Jio Financial, Allianz Europe each invest ₹320.05cr in insurance JV

With this round, Jio's total investment in the JV is now ₹375 crore.

The deal was done at arm's length: no special favors or involvement from Jio group companies and no government approval needed.

After the news broke, Jio Financial Services shares dipped slightly on the BSE, closing at ₹216.60 (down 0.6%).

Jio Allianz General Insurance will use the proceeds to fund its business operations.