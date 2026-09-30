Jio Financial, Allianz Europe each invest ₹320.05cr in insurance JV
Business
Jio Financial Services and Allianz Europe B.V. have each invested ₹320.05 crore into their joint venture, Jio Allianz General Insurance.
Announced on September 30, this move brings in a total of ₹640.10 crore to boost the company's business plans.
Jio Financial's total investment now ₹375cr
With this round, Jio's total investment in the JV is now ₹375 crore.
The deal was done at arm's length: no special favors or involvement from Jio group companies and no government approval needed.
After the news broke, Jio Financial Services shares dipped slightly on the BSE, closing at ₹216.60 (down 0.6%).
Jio Allianz General Insurance will use the proceeds to fund its business operations.