Jio introduces AI token services, potentially revolutionizing telecom industry
Jio Platforms just announced at MWC 2026 that it's rolling out AI token services—basically, a new way for networks to measure and deliver things like chatbot conversations and language translation.
Instead of counting minutes or data, these "tokens" represent the building blocks of AI-powered features you use every day.
Jio's tech stack built to handle AI power natively
Jio's CEO Mathew Oommen says tokens could become the new "currency" for telecom, as global investment in AI hits record highs this year.
Jio's tech stack is built to handle all this AI power natively in its networks, which means smarter services could be coming your way soon.
Keeping costs low for AI services
Jio promises to keep costs low for these AI services—just like they did with cheap calls and data in India.
With Reliance investing big in renewable-powered data centers and homegrown AI for healthcare, education, and more, expect future digital tools to be more affordable and accessible.