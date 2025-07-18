Jio lets you stream Hotstar in 4K for ₹349 recharge
Jio has brought back its Unlimited Offer, now letting you stream Hotstar in 4K for three months at no extra cost.
Plus, you can try out JioFiber or AirFiber at home for 50 days with just a ₹500 refundable deposit. All you need is a recharge of ₹349 or more.
How to activate offer
If you're on prepaid, grab a plan of ₹349+ with at least 1.5GB/day data; postpaid folks need a monthly plan of ₹349 or higher.
JioBharat, JioPhone, and voice-only plans don't count, and you'll need to be part of Jio Prime.
Want faster Wi-Fi? You can try out JioFiber or AirFiber
Interested in faster Wi-Fi? Just show your interest on the MyJio app or Jio.com to get that 50-day home internet trial.
This move follows huge demand during cricket season—clearly, users are loving these extras.
Jio's profits are up by 25% this quarter (₹7,110 crore), and revenue jumped too.
With numbers like these, it's easy to see why they're doubling down on customer-friendly offers.