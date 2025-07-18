Jio lets you stream Hotstar in 4K for ₹349 recharge Business Jul 18, 2025

Jio has brought back its Unlimited Offer, now letting you stream Hotstar in 4K for three months at no extra cost.

Plus, you can try out JioFiber or AirFiber at home for 50 days with just a ₹500 refundable deposit. All you need is a recharge of ₹349 or more.