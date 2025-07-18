Next Article
Reliance Industries's Q1 profit surges 78% to ₹30,783 crore
Reliance Industries (RIL) just posted a big win: profits for April-June 2025 shot up 78.32% to ₹30,783 crore.
Total revenue reached ₹2.73 lakh crore, with retail and telecom leading the charge.
Retail arm grows fast, Jio Financial Services contributes
RIL's retail arm grew fast—revenue rose 11.3%, hitting ₹84,171 crore, and they opened 388 new stores.
Their customer base is now a massive 358 million.
Jio Financial Services also chipped in with a net profit of ₹325 crore.
RIL shares have soared 22% this year
RIL shares have soared 22% this year, beating the Nifty 50 Index by a good margin.
Chairman Mukesh Ambani called it a "strong start" to FY26, crediting steady growth even as global markets stay unpredictable.