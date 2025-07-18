Andhra Pradesh bets big on green energy, locks in ₹51,000 crore investment
Andhra Pradesh just locked in a massive ₹51,000 crore investment to boost its clean energy game.
The state signed deals with JKSH Green Power and Hynfra for a Machilipatnam project, plus UK-based Yamna for another at Krishnapatnam—putting AP on the map as a future hub for green hydrogen.
These projects will create over 10,500 jobs
The Machilipatnam setup will turn out 150,000 tons of green hydrogen and 600,000 tons of green ammonia every year.
Over at Krishnapatnam, Yamna is investing big in a plant aiming for 1 million tons of green ammonia annually.
Together, these projects are set to create more than 10,500 new jobs in the state.
AP's potential and government support
With its long coastline and strong wind resources, AP is perfectly placed to lead India's shift to renewable energy.
The government's actively supporting these investments through its Energy Department and NREDCAP—showing it's serious about building a cleaner future.