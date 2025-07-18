RIL posts 76% jump in Q1 profit, shows strong core
Reliance Industries (RIL) just posted a massive 76% jump in net profit for the fiscal first quarter, reaching ₹30,783 crore.
This spike mostly comes from selling part of its Asian Paints stake, but even without that one-off boost, RIL's core businesses—especially telecom and retail—kept profits strong.
Reliance Retail grew its revenue by 11.3% to ₹84,171 crore and opened 388 new stores this quarter.
The telecom arm also helped keep earnings steady, showing that RIL's focus on consumer businesses is paying off—even as traditional sectors slow down.
While oil-to-chemicals and energy segments struggled with weak margins and maintenance issues, RIL's mix of businesses helped balance things out.
For investors (and anyone watching big business trends), these results show how shifting toward digital and retail is now driving the company forward.