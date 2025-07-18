RIL posts 76% jump in Q1 profit, shows strong core Business Jul 18, 2025

Reliance Industries (RIL) just posted a massive 76% jump in net profit for the fiscal first quarter, reaching ₹30,783 crore.

This spike mostly comes from selling part of its Asian Paints stake, but even without that one-off boost, RIL's core businesses—especially telecom and retail—kept profits strong.