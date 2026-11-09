Jio offers 5 months of free internet with this plan
What's the story
Reliance Jio has launched a special Diwali offer for its JioHome customers. The deal is aimed at making the festive season more enjoyable for existing users of JioHome (Fiber/AirFiber). Under this promotion, customers who opt for a 10-month recharge will get an additional five months of Wi-Fi service free of charge. This is a great deal for households that use Wi-Fi, live television, and OTT streaming services regularly.
Offer specifics
How to avail the offer
The Diwali offer from JioHome is applicable on a monthly recharge of ₹666, which totals ₹6,660 for 10 months.
The additional five months of validity is provided free of cost, effectively extending the subscription period without any extra payment or recharge.
To claim this offer, customers have to give a missed call to 8219582195 from their registered mobile number.
New user promotion
Special offer for new customers
Along with the offer for existing customers, Jio has also launched a separate deal for new customers looking to get JioHome.
Under this promotion, subscribers can avail three months of service at the price of a two-month plan.
The two-month plan costs ₹2,122 and offers internet speeds of up to 100Mbps along with access to JioHome services.
Service overview
What is JioHome?
JioHome is a service that combines broadband and entertainment services. It provides subscribers with Wi-Fi, access to over 1,000 live television channels, and various OTT platforms.
The service is aimed at households looking for a single connection and recharge for both internet connectivity and entertainment.