Jio Payments Bank introduces cardless cash withdrawals via UPI
Jio Payments Bank now lets you withdraw cash without a debit card or ATM.
Just scan the UPI QR code and authorize the transaction using any UPI-enabled app (for example, the JioFinance app) at Jio Payments Bank's Business Correspondent outlets.
This move is all about making banking easier, especially for people in rural areas where regular ATMs are not always nearby.
Other features of JioFinance app
Besides cardless withdrawals, the JioFinance app covers UPI payments, bill payments, zero-balance accounts, and even international transfers to places like UAE, Singapore, and Nepal.
It is available 24/7 with real-time transfers.
Within the first 24 hours after registering for UPI or completing device binding, users may make up to five transactions, with a maximum of ₹5,000 per transaction.
Digital banking revolution
By ditching the need for cards and ATMs, Jio Payments Bank is helping more people access digital banking, especially where it is needed most.
This could make managing money simpler and encourage more folks in rural India to go digital.