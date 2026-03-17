Jio Payments Bank introduces cardless cash withdrawals via UPI Business Mar 17, 2026

Jio Payments Bank now lets you withdraw cash without a debit card or ATM.

Just scan the UPI QR code and authorize the transaction using any UPI-enabled app (for example, the JioFinance app) at Jio Payments Bank's Business Correspondent outlets.

This move is all about making banking easier, especially for people in rural areas where regular ATMs are not always nearby.