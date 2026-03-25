Jio Platforms gears up for $140bn IPO

Jio is already meeting with banks and prepping its paperwork

Even with global market ups and downs, analysts still see Jio as a $133 billion giant.

To help smooth the process, India's finance ministry has made it easier for huge companies like Jio to go public by lowering the minimum public shareholding rule from 5% to 2.5%.

Jio is already meeting with banks and prepping its paperwork for regulators—so expect more updates as they move closer to hitting the stock market.