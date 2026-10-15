Jio Platforms IPO excitement as gray market premium hits ₹210-218
Business
Jio Platforms's IPO is creating serious excitement: its gray market premium just jumped to ₹210-218, up from last week's ₹148-180.
The official share price will be between ₹1,065 and ₹1,119, with a special discount for employees.
Clearly, investors are paying attention as the October 21 launch date gets closer.
Jio Platforms offers 27 cr shares
Jio is offering 27 crore new shares and hopes to raise up to ₹30,213 crore.
If you want in, the minimum bid is 12 shares and the window runs from October 21 to 23. Listing is expected by October 28.
Unnamed traders in the unlisted market said demand was strong and the stock could list above its issue price.