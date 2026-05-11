Jio's IPO in India will be a fully fresh issue

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is changing the listing structure of its telecom and digital venture, Jio Platforms . The company is moving away from the previously planned offer for sale (OFS) to a fully fresh issue. This decision comes amid disagreements with existing investors over pricing. The move is aimed at protecting retail investors by allowing market determination of post-listing prices.

Pricing conflict Discussions with investors over past month The change in Jio Platforms's IPO structure comes after over a month of discussions with global tech firms, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The shareholders were pushing for a higher price band to maximize their returns. However, RIL was concerned that this could hurt retail investors in case of a listing day loss.

Investor protection Ambani focused on protecting retail investors As per Economic Times, Mukesh Ambani's priority has always been to protect retail investors. A source said to the publication, "There must be room for upside in the stock price post-listing." This is why Reliance now intends to let market forces determine the price post-listing. Private equity investors can then sell their shares in the open market if they want.

Advertisement

Financial implications Fresh issue could reduce Jio's valuation With a fresh issue, all proceeds would go directly to the company, leading to proportional dilution of existing investors' shareholdings. An estimated ₹25,000 crore could be used for debt payments while the rest would be utilized for other purposes as per requirements. The new structure could also reduce Jio's previously estimated valuation of $133-154 billion and dilute RIL's current 67% stake in Jio.

Advertisement