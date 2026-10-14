Jio Platforms IPO next week priced ₹1,065-₹1,119 could raise ₹30,213cr
Business
Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, is launching its IPO next week with shares priced between ₹1,065 and ₹1,119.
You'll need to buy at least 12 shares if you want in.
If all goes well, Jio could raise up to ₹30,213 crore, making this India's biggest IPO ever and topping Hyundai's previous record.
Eligible employees get ₹54 per share
Eligible employees bidding under the Employee Reservation Portion get a discount of ₹54 per share.
This massive fundraising highlights the company's record-breaking IPO.