Jio Platforms IPO next week priced ₹1,065-₹1,119 could raise ₹30,213cr

Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, is launching its IPO next week with shares priced between ₹1,065 and ₹1,119.

You'll need to buy at least 12 shares if you want in.

If all goes well, Jio could raise up to ₹30,213 crore, making this India's biggest IPO ever and topping Hyundai's previous record.