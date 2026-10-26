Jio Platforms IPO priced at ₹1,119 and subscribed 22.2 times

Jio Platforms just locked in its IPO price at ₹1,119 per share after a massive wave of investor interest. The ₹30,188 crore offering was subscribed 22.2 times. Talk about demand!

With the company listing on October 28 and a valuation of ₹10.3 lakh crore, it's clear investors are feeling confident about Reliance's digital and telecom arm.