Jio Platforms IPO set to raise $4.5 billion

Jio Platforms powers much of India's digital world, think over 500 million subscribers and the biggest share of wireless revenue, ahead of or on par with Bharti Airtel. Most of its money comes from telecom, but it's also making moves in AI and enterprise tech.

Record-breaking IPO on the horizon

If it goes through, Jio's IPO could smash records and become India's biggest ever, possibly beating Hyundai Motor India's $3.3 billion debut.

The company could be valued between $130 billion to $180 billion, with global investors like KKR and Silver Lake planning to sell some shares too.

Mukesh Ambani first flagged plans to list Jio (no year given in source) and reaffirmed the listing timetable (no date given in source); now everyone's watching for that final green light so Jio can file its paperwork before April 2026.