Jio Platforms IPO valued at ₹11T price band Oct 15
Business
Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, is about to launch its massive IPO, set for an eye-popping ₹11 trillion (about $114 billion) valuation.
The official price band drops on October 15, 2026.
This isn't just about telecom anymore; it's RIL showing off its big digital ambitions.
Jio raising ₹30,000Cr India's biggest IPO
Jio's raising ₹30,000 crore (about $3.5 billion), making it India's biggest IPO ever.
With 533.3 million users and fresh AI-powered features, Jio wants investors to see it as more than just a phone company.
A large portion of the money raised will go toward paying down debt, helping Jio stay ahead of rivals like Bharti Airtel, and doubling down on both tech and connectivity.