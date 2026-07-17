Jio Platforms launches IPO marketing blitz for ₹32,000cr to ₹35,000cr

Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries's digital arm, is about to kick off its marketing blitz for a massive ₹32,000 crore to ₹35,000 crore IPO next week, potentially the biggest India has ever seen.

The campaign starts right after its July 17 earnings reveal and will roll out investor roadshows both in India and abroad.

The IPO journey began with a DRHP filing on June 19, and Jio plans to use a big chunk of the funds to clear Reliance Jio Infocomm's debts.