Jio Platforms launches IPO marketing blitz for ₹32,000cr to ₹35,000cr
Business
Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries's digital arm, is about to kick off its marketing blitz for a massive ₹32,000 crore to ₹35,000 crore IPO next week, potentially the biggest India has ever seen.
The campaign starts right after its July 17 earnings reveal and will roll out investor roadshows both in India and abroad.
The IPO journey began with a DRHP filing on June 19, and Jio plans to use a big chunk of the funds to clear Reliance Jio Infocomm's debts.
Jio Platforms $133bn, Reliance Industries majority
Jio Platforms is valued at $133 billion right now. Reliance Industries owns about two-thirds of the company, while Meta (nearly 10%) and Google (almost 8%) are sticking with their shares (they're not selling in this IPO).
Shares will be listed on both the NSE and the BSE.