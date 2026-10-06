Jio Platforms plans IPO targeting 11L/cr valuation in October
Business
Jio Platforms, part of Reliance Industries, is gearing up for a major IPO with a target valuation of ₹11 lakh crore ($114 billion), a bit lower than earlier buzz.
The IPO is set to launch the week of October 19, 2026, and could hit the stock market before October ends.
Jio Platforms offering about 2.93% stake
If all goes as planned, Jio could become India's third most valuable public company after Reliance and Bharti Airtel.
The offering will put about 2.93% of its shares up for grabs, adjusted to match today's market mood.
With 19 banks on board and over $13 billion already raised in an already busy year for India's IPO market, Jio's move is making waves among investors.