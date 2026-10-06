Jio Platforms shifts from telecom to global tech contender
Jio Platforms is shaking off its old image as just a telecom company and stepping up as a serious global tech contender.
With big moves in 5G, cloud, AI, and enterprise software, Jio is building out its own tech stack to boost innovation and efficiency.
As India's digital economy is set to skyrocket, possibly hitting $1.4 trillion by FY 2031, Jio is aiming for an even bigger slice of the action.
Jio plans affordable AI tokens
Jio is going all in on AI, with plans to make AI tokens as accessible and affordable as it once made mobile and voice data and build a seven-layer intelligence architecture for smoother operations using edge data centers.
The company is also investing in initiatives anchored by the 1 GW Jamnagar green data center roadmap, hoping to rely less on traditional cloud giants.
All these steps could position Jio as an Indian "neocloud" player, with its content, commerce services, and cloud creating a monetization layer around its infrastructure.