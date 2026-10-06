Jio Platforms shifts from telecom to global tech contender

Jio Platforms is shaking off its old image as just a telecom company and stepping up as a serious global tech contender.

With big moves in 5G, cloud, AI, and enterprise software, Jio is building out its own tech stack to boost innovation and efficiency.

As India's digital economy is set to skyrocket, possibly hitting $1.4 trillion by FY 2031, Jio is aiming for an even bigger slice of the action.