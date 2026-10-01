Jio Platforms to launch India's biggest IPO, seeks $3.8 billion
Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries's digital powerhouse, is about to launch India's biggest IPO ever, aiming to raise $3.8 billion.
Akash Ambani, Jio Platforms Managing Director and Reliance Jio Chairman, and Isha Ambani, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited Executive Director, led global roadshows in the US, UK, Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong to drum up excitement.
The offering will release around 27 crore new shares, about 2.9% of its post-issue equity base.
IPO to fund ₹27,500 cr
Most of the money raised will go toward repaying or prepaying, in whole or in part, about ₹27,500 crore of outstanding borrowings of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Jio Platforms's material subsidiary, with some set aside for other business needs.
Jio isn't just big; it's booming: leads the Fixed Wireless Access segment globally with about 1.5 crore subscribers.
For FY26, Jio Platforms posted a 15% rise in profit after tax to ₹30,053 crore, and revenue climbed nearly as much.
This IPO marks a major milestone for one of India's fastest-growing tech giants.