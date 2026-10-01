Jio Platforms to launch India's biggest IPO, seeks $3.8 billion

Most of the money raised will go toward repaying or prepaying, in whole or in part, about ₹27,500 crore of outstanding borrowings of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Jio Platforms's material subsidiary, with some set aside for other business needs.

Jio isn't just big; it's booming: leads the Fixed Wireless Access segment globally with about 1.5 crore subscribers.

For FY26, Jio Platforms posted a 15% rise in profit after tax to ₹30,053 crore, and revenue climbed nearly as much.

This IPO marks a major milestone for one of India's fastest-growing tech giants.