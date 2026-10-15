Jio Platforms to launch IPO raising ₹37,700cr at ₹10.3Lcr

Most of the money raised, ₹27,500 crore, will go toward paying off Reliance Jio Infocomm's debts, helping clean up the company's finances.

There's a reservation of shares worth up to ₹2,500 crore for eligible Reliance Industries shareholders and up to ₹500 crore for eligible employees, and at least 35% reserved for retail investors.

Anchor bidding happens on October 19, with shares expected to list on October 28. The price band is set between ₹1,065 and ₹1,119 per share.