Jio launches ₹3,599 'Mega Anniversary' plan: What are the benefits?
What's the story
To celebrate its 10th anniversary in India, Reliance Jio has launched a new "Mega Anniversary" plan priced at ₹3,599. The offer is aimed at providing subscribers with a comprehensive package of connectivity, entertainment and cloud services. The plan comes with a validity of 365 days and offers high-speed data of up to 2.5GB per day (totaling up to 912.5GB annually), unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.
Additional benefits
True 5G connectivity and entertainment options
The Mega Anniversary plan also provides access to Jio's True 5G network, making it a great option for those who want high-speed internet on the go.
Subscribers also get access to JioTV and JioAICloud as part of the base package.
The plan is perfect for users who prefer an annual recharge over monthly renewals, eliminating the hassle of frequent recharges.
Extra perks
Additional data and storage benefits
The Mega Anniversary plan also includes a data booster of an additional 120GB over the year, credited as 10GB per month for 12 months.
Subscribers get an extra 50GB of free cloud storage on top of the base allocation with JioAICloud.
These extra benefits make the plan even more attractive for users who need more data and storage options.
Premium features
Complimentary Google Gemini Pro subscription
A major highlight of the Mega Anniversary plan is a complimentary 18-month Pro subscription to Google Gemini, worth ₹35,100. The subscription offers 5,000GB of cloud storage and access to advanced AI-powered tools.
Partner benefits
Exclusive partner vouchers for added value
The Mega Anniversary plan also provides exclusive partner vouchers through the MyJio app.
These include discounts on flights with EaseMyTrip, shopping deals with AJIO, and discounts on movie tickets with Cinepolis.
These additional benefits make the Mega Anniversary plan even more appealing for subscribers looking for value-added services beyond just connectivity and entertainment options.