JioBlackRock files SEBI proposal for gold ETF with 95%-100% backing
Business
JioBlackRock Mutual Fund is looking to launch a new Gold ETF, and it has just sent its proposal to SEBI.
The idea? Make it easy for people to invest in gold without actually buying the metal.
This ETF will mostly track gold prices in India, with 95% to 100% of its money going into gold and related assets.
Gold ETF ₹500 minutes 0.90% expense
You can start investing with as little as ₹500, and there's no exit fee if you want out.
The fund will be managed by Tanvi Kacheria and Haresh Mehta, and the annual expense is capped at 0.90%.
If you're looking for a simple way to get into gold, without the hassle of storing jewelry or coins, this could be worth keeping an eye on.