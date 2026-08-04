JioBlackRock launches 1st ETF tracking Nifty 50 for Indian investors

This ETF simply mirrors the Nifty 50 Index, which covers over half of India's total market value as of March 2026.

It's a passive way to invest, meaning it follows the market instead of trying to beat it, so you get both price changes and dividends automatically.

JioBlackRock brings together BlackRock's global ETF and index investing know-how and Jio's digital reach, aiming to make market-linked products more accessible for Indian investors.

Just remember: like all investments, there are risks and no guaranteed returns.