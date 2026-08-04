JioBlackRock launches 1st ETF tracking Nifty 50 for Indian investors
JioBlackRock just rolled out its very first exchange-traded fund (ETF) for Indian investors: the JioBlackRock Nifty 50 ETF.
The new fund offer is open from August 4 to August 11, 2026.
With this launch, you can invest in a single fund that tracks the top 50 companies on the Indian stock market, making it easier to get broad exposure without picking individual stocks.
Passively tracks Nifty 50 Index
This ETF simply mirrors the Nifty 50 Index, which covers over half of India's total market value as of March 2026.
It's a passive way to invest, meaning it follows the market instead of trying to beat it, so you get both price changes and dividends automatically.
JioBlackRock brings together BlackRock's global ETF and index investing know-how and Jio's digital reach, aiming to make market-linked products more accessible for Indian investors.
Just remember: like all investments, there are risks and no guaranteed returns.