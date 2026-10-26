JioBlackRock launches 1st global equity fund at GIFT City
Business
JioBlackRock just rolled out its very first fund at GIFT City, opening the door for eligible Indian investors to tap into global stock markets.
Called the JioBlackRock Advantage World Equity Fund (IFSC), this open-ended fund lets you invest in major markets like the US Europe, and Japan, all through a single platform.
Feeder to BlackRock global-equity $5,000 no-exit-load
This fund acts as a feeder, channeling your investment into BlackRock's established global equity strategy, with a focus on growth sectors like AI and biotech.
To get started, you will need a minimum of $5,000, plus there is no exit load if you want out later.