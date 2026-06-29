JioBlackRock launches Prism Hybrid Long-Short Fund with active risk management
Business
JioBlackRock Mutual Fund just dropped its first Specialized Investment Fund, the Prism Hybrid Long-Short Fund.
It's designed to help your money grow while keeping risks in check, thanks to a mix of different investment types and active management.
You can cash out twice a week if you need, and the fund is open for signups until July 13, 2026.
Diversified assets, BlackRock tech, ₹10L minimum
This fund blends stocks, bonds, derivatives, and even alternative assets like REITs and merger deals, so it isn't putting all your eggs in one basket.
With BlackRock's global tech (think big data and machine learning) behind it and a minimum entry of ₹10 lakh, it aims to handle market ups and downs smoothly.
You can invest as a lump sum or set up SIP/SWP plans if you prefer flexibility.