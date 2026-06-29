JioBlackRock launches Prism Hybrid Long-Short Fund with active risk management

Diversified assets, BlackRock tech, ₹10L minimum

This fund blends stocks, bonds, derivatives, and even alternative assets like REITs and merger deals, so it isn't putting all your eggs in one basket.

With BlackRock's global tech (think big data and machine learning) behind it and a minimum entry of ₹10 lakh, it aims to handle market ups and downs smoothly.

You can invest as a lump sum or set up SIP/SWP plans if you prefer flexibility.