JioCinema-Hotstar rolls out monthly plans, bumps up annual prices
Jan 19, 2026

JioHotstar is introducing a new ₹79 monthly Mobile plan from January 28, 2026, making it easier for casual viewers to hop in and out.

If you already have a subscription, your price stays the same on auto-renewal.

The update comes as more people are watching on bigger screens and multiple devices.