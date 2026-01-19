JioCinema-Hotstar rolls out monthly plans, bumps up annual prices
JioHotstar is introducing a new ₹79 monthly Mobile plan from January 28, 2026, making it easier for casual viewers to hop in and out.
If you already have a subscription, your price stays the same on auto-renewal.
The update comes as more people are watching on bigger screens and multiple devices.
What's changing with the plans?
The Mobile tier now offers a monthly option at ₹79, while its quarterly (₹149) and annual (₹499) prices stay put.
Super tier gets pricier—quarterly goes from ₹299 to ₹349, and annual jumps from ₹899 to ₹1,099 (that's a 22% hike).
Premium tier sees the biggest bump: quarterly rises to ₹699 and annual shoots up to ₹2,199—a hefty 47% increase.
Why the new pricing?
With streaming competition heating up in India, JioHotstar is tweaking its plans to be more flexible for newcomers and better suited for families who love big-screen binging.
The new options aim to make signing up less of a commitment while still offering something for serious streamers.