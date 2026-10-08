JioHotstar brings Indian shows and films to Middle East

The partnership with STARZPLAY will offer a wide range of content, including JioHotstar Originals, television shows from JioStar channels, blockbuster movies, and popular reality shows.

The service will also provide access to the ongoing season of Bigg Boss in six languages and the upcoming season of Koffee with Karan.

Content will be available in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and other Indian languages.