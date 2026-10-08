JioHotstar brings Indian shows and films to Middle East
What's the story
JioHotstar is expanding its global presence by partnering with STARZPLAY, a leading regional streaming platform. The collaboration will bring JioHotstar's Indian entertainment content to audiences across the Middle East. This expansion comes after successful launches in the UK, Canada, and Singapore. Under this new partnership, JioHotstar will be integrated as a dedicated streaming destination within the STARZPLAY app and website.
Diverse programming
Content offerings will include JioHotstar Originals and more
The partnership with STARZPLAY will offer a wide range of content, including JioHotstar Originals, television shows from JioStar channels, blockbuster movies, and popular reality shows.
The service will also provide access to the ongoing season of Bigg Boss in six languages and the upcoming season of Koffee with Karan.
Content will be available in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and other Indian languages.
Subscription details
Pricing and plans for JioHotstar on STARZPLAY
JioHotstar will be available through STARZPLAY's PLUS plan at AED 34.99 per month.
The MAX plan, priced at AED 49.99 per month, will offer the complete JioHotstar entertainment catalog along with STARZPLAY's sports portfolio including major sporting events and cricket matches.
This strategic move by JioHotstar highlights the importance of the Middle East market in its global expansion strategy due to a large South Asian diaspora and high demand for multilingual entertainment.
Global aspirations
Burj Khalifa lit up to celebrate the partnership
Amit Malhotra, Head of International Business at JioStar, emphasized the company's commitment to making Indian stories and entertainment franchises accessible to audiences beyond India.
To celebrate the launch of this partnership with STARZPLAY, JioHotstar projected its Big Bang onto Dubai's Burj Khalifa as part of a light and color display.
This grand gesture showcased JioHotstar's ambition to take Indian entertainment content to new heights on a global scale.