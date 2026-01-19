JioHotstar raises subscription prices in India: Check new rates
What's the story
JioHotstar, the popular streaming platform, has announced a price hike for its Super and Premium subscription plans. The new pricing structure will come into effect from January 28, 2026. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to adapt to changing viewing habits and offer more flexible options for users.
Subscription details
Price hike for Super and Premium plans
The price revision will affect quarterly and annual plans for Super and Premium users. The annual pack for the Premium plan will now cost ₹2,199 instead of ₹1,499. Similarly, the annual plan for the Super tier has been increased from ₹899 to ₹1,099. Quarterly rates for both tiers have also been revised upward. However, mobile users won't see any change in their quarterly or annual pricing.
Additional options
New monthly plans introduced across all tiers
Along with the price hike, JioHotstar has also introduced monthly plans across all subscription tiers. This move is aimed at providing more flexibility to first-time and short-term users. The new pricing structure starts at ₹79 for mobile viewers.
Content update
Hollywood content now included
As part of the new subscription plans, JioHotstar has also included Hollywood content in the Super and Premium tiers for new users. Existing subscribers will continue to enjoy their current prices as long as auto-renewal remains active. The platform has already crossed one billion downloads on Google Play Store and caters to over 450 million monthly active users across India.