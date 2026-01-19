JioHotstar raises subscription prices in India: Check new rates

JioHotstar , the popular streaming platform, has announced a price hike for its Super and Premium subscription plans. The new pricing structure will come into effect from January 28, 2026. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to adapt to changing viewing habits and offer more flexible options for users.

Subscription details Price hike for Super and Premium plans The price revision will affect quarterly and annual plans for Super and Premium users. The annual pack for the Premium plan will now cost ₹2,199 instead of ₹1,499. Similarly, the annual plan for the Super tier has been increased from ₹899 to ₹1,099. Quarterly rates for both tiers have also been revised upward. However, mobile users won't see any change in their quarterly or annual pricing.

Additional options New monthly plans introduced across all tiers Along with the price hike, JioHotstar has also introduced monthly plans across all subscription tiers. This move is aimed at providing more flexibility to first-time and short-term users. The new pricing structure starts at ₹79 for mobile viewers.

Advertisement