JioHotstar launches signal-led commerce ads to reach ready buyers

JioHotstar blends shopping into streaming

This feature blends product discovery and shopping into your streaming experience, so you can check out items without pausing your show.

Advertisers also get clearer data on how their ads perform. As Anup Govindan, Head of Sports Sales at JioStar, said, the initiative reflects a broader shift toward outcome-driven advertising.

The launch lines up with the Indian Premier League season, so expect to see it in action when everyone's tuned in.