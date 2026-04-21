JioHotstar launches signal-led commerce ads to reach ready buyers
Business
JioHotstar just rolled out a "signal-led commerce advertising" tool, aiming to make ads smarter and more useful.
Now, brands can spot viewers who are actually ready to buy, using real purchase signals, and connect with them right inside the app.
Instamart is the first to try this out.
JioHotstar blends shopping into streaming
This feature blends product discovery and shopping into your streaming experience, so you can check out items without pausing your show.
Advertisers also get clearer data on how their ads perform. As Anup Govindan, Head of Sports Sales at JioStar, said, the initiative reflects a broader shift toward outcome-driven advertising.
The launch lines up with the Indian Premier League season, so expect to see it in action when everyone's tuned in.