JioHotstar launches ads that let viewers shop while streaming content
What's the story
JioHotstar has launched a new advertising format, StreamToCart Ads, to revolutionize digital marketing. The innovative feature, powered by Instamart, lets viewers browse and add products to their carts without interrupting their streaming experience. This unique combination of content consumption and online shopping is expected to boost user engagement significantly. Advertisers can also track user behavior from impressions to purchases, optimizing their marketing strategies accordingly.
User interaction
A native overlay for seamless interaction
The StreamToCart Ads format enables viewers to interact with ads through a native overlay.
This lets them browse products and build their carts without leaving the app or exiting the video player.
The playback continues during this process, enabling users to engage with products while still watching content.
This innovative approach brings product discovery and shopping closer to video advertising.
Market focus
Targeting specific sectors with innovative ad approach
The new ad format is particularly targeted at fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), packaged foods, beauty products, and consumer electronics.
Bhaskar Ramesh, Head - Entertainment Sales, Digital, at JioStar, said that with StreamToCart Ads, they are turning ad breaks into opportunities for viewers to discover and buy products within their viewing experience.
He added this brings brand storytelling and measurable business outcomes closer than ever before.
Enhanced tracking
Advertisers can track user interactions throughout the process
JioHotstar says StreamToCart Ads lets advertisers track user interactions from an ad impression to an add-to-cart event.
This gives a measure of consumer response beyond traditional advertising metrics like completion rates and click-through rates (CTRs).
The launch comes at a time when quick-commerce platforms are gaining popularity in India, with half of online shoppers placing at least five orders a month through these platforms.
Viewer insights
Integrating advertising and commerce within streaming experience
According to JioHotstar's internal data, 83% of its viewers are active shopping enthusiasts. Also, 60% of platform-driven conversions come from new or dormant shoppers.
The company is integrating the advertising format with Swiggy's commerce network to connect product discovery during streaming with fulfillment through Instamart.
This move is part of JioHotstar's larger effort to integrate advertising and commerce within its streaming service.