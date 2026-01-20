JioHotstar's 'Shop the Look' lets you buy what you see
What's the story
JioHotstar, the popular streaming platform, has launched a new feature called "Shop the Look." The innovative tool allows users to purchase outfits and other products directly from their screens without having to pause or switch apps. The feature has been introduced in collaboration with NEWME on MTV Splitsvilla, showcasing its potential for seamless in-stream shopping experiences.
Future plans
'Shop the Look' to expand beyond fashion
While "Shop the Look" currently focuses on fashion items, JioHotstar has plans to extend the feature into other categories like beauty, accessories, food, and groceries. Bharath Ram, Chief Product Officer at JioStar, emphasized that this move is all about making product discovery feel natural while streaming. The platform hopes this interactive shopping twist will keep its viewers engaged and interested in their content offerings.
User engagement
JioHotstar's massive user base
With a whopping 450 million monthly users and content available in 19 languages, JioHotstar offers a wide range of entertainment options. This includes movies, sports, anime, and multiple channels. The platform hopes that the new "Shop the Look" feature will keep its viewers engaged by providing them with an interactive shopping experience while they consume their favorite content.