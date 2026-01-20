LOADING...
The feature has been introduced in collaboration with NEWME

JioHotstar's 'Shop the Look' lets you buy what you see

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jan 20, 2026
03:18 pm
What's the story

JioHotstar, the popular streaming platform, has launched a new feature called "Shop the Look." The innovative tool allows users to purchase outfits and other products directly from their screens without having to pause or switch apps. The feature has been introduced in collaboration with NEWME on MTV Splitsvilla, showcasing its potential for seamless in-stream shopping experiences.

Future plans

'Shop the Look' to expand beyond fashion

While "Shop the Look" currently focuses on fashion items, JioHotstar has plans to extend the feature into other categories like beauty, accessories, food, and groceries. Bharath Ram, Chief Product Officer at JioStar, emphasized that this move is all about making product discovery feel natural while streaming. The platform hopes this interactive shopping twist will keep its viewers engaged and interested in their content offerings.

User engagement

JioHotstar's massive user base

With a whopping 450 million monthly users and content available in 19 languages, JioHotstar offers a wide range of entertainment options. This includes movies, sports, anime, and multiple channels. The platform hopes that the new "Shop the Look" feature will keep its viewers engaged by providing them with an interactive shopping experience while they consume their favorite content.

