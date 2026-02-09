JioHotstar ropes in leaders from Google, Flipkart to boost capabilities

JioHotstar is bolstering its leadership team by bringing in top executives from leading global tech companies. The move is aimed at enhancing capabilities across discovery, viewer experience, marketing intelligence, and platform engineering. The new hires come from top consumer internet platforms such as Flipkart, CRED, Google, Razorpay, Myntra, ShareChat, and Cleartrip, among others.

Strategic hires New leadership team at JioHotstar The latest appointments include Shrinivas SG (Discovery & Personalization), Naveen Prashanth (Consumer Marketing), Abhishek Sharan (Engineering - Viewer Experience), Abhishek Varshney (AdTech), Chandru (Product Management), Chandramauli Singh and Nishant Paliwal. Together, they will strengthen JioHotstar's discovery, engagement, monetisation, and engineering systems. The new hires bring a wealth of experience from top consumer internet platforms to the table.

Leadership roles Shrinivas and Naveen to lead discovery and consumer marketing Shrinivas SG will lead discovery and personalization at JioHotstar. He has extensive experience in building large-scale search and discovery platforms. His previous stint was with Flipkart where he worked on search, cataloging trends, and GenAI-powered conversational commerce, particularly in vernacular, voice, and video-led discovery. Naveen Prashanth from Google will lead consumer marketing after overseeing YouTube Shorts Creator Artist Marketing in India.

Advertisement

Engineering expertise Sharan and Varshney to strengthen viewer experience Abhishek Sharan, who has over 15 years of experience building high-traffic consumer platforms, will join as Engineering - Viewer Experience. He has held leadership positions at Flipkart and Myntra where he focused on search recommendations applications advertising systems trust & safety. He was most recently Head of Engineering at SuperMoney. Abhishek Varshney from CRED will strengthen advertising monetization technology after nearly five years at CRED building products across payments ordering financial engineering with previous stints at Razorpay Flipkart.

Advertisement