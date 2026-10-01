Jio's 10th anniversary bundle offers JioBharat 4G ₹1,499 effectively ₹299
Business
Jio is celebrating its 10th anniversary by making it super easy for feature phone users to switch from 2G to 4G.
For ₹1,499, you get a JioBharat 4G phone plus six months of unlimited calls and 14GB of data every month, so when you factor in the free connectivity, the phone itself works out to just ₹299.
JioBharat adds streaming, payments and safety
Besides cheap calls and data, the JioBharat phone comes with access to JioTV and JioHotstar for streaming shows on the go, digital payments via JioPay, and added security features like Safety Shield and location tracking, making it easier for families to stay connected and safe.
It's all about bringing more people into India's digital world without breaking the bank.