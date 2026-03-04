Jio's new AI tokens could change the game

Jio's ambitious plan to build data centers

Jio's not stopping at low prices—Reliance is putting $110 billion into building huge data centers supported by green energy capacity, aiming to have 120 megawatts ready.

Chairman Mukesh Ambani pointed out that expensive computing power is holding back AI adoption, but he's confident Jio can bring costs down just like they did with mobile data.

The company hopes its new "token" system and cloud services will help make advanced AI more accessible for everyone in India.